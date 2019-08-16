Michael Cimino to play the lead in Love, Simon Disney+ series

Newcomer Michael Cimino is set to play the lead in Disney’s series adaptation of 2018 feature Love, Simon.

The show, which will debut on the studio’s soon-to-be-launched streaming service, Disney+, is set around a new character, named Victor, reported Variety.

Cimino is best known for appearing in the recent horror film Annabelle Comes Home as well as the TV show, Training Day.

The 2018 original, featuring Nick Robinson in the lead, follows Simon Spier, a closeted gay high school boy who is forced to balance his friends, his family, and the blackmailer threatening to out him to the entire school, while simultaneously attempting to discover the identity of the anonymous classmate with whom he has fallen in love online.

The movie was based on Becky Albertalli’s young adult novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.

Robinson will narrate the half-hour series in addition to serving as producer.

“Victor is a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school,” the show’s plotline read.

Cimino joins previously announced cast member Ana Ortiz, who will play Victor’s mother Isabel.

The show is set to start production later this month. Amy York Rubin will direct the first episode.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the film, will executive produce the series along with Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, and Pouya Shahbazian.

20th Century Fox Television will produce the series.