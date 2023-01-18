scorecardresearch
Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd join Only Murders in the Building 3

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers, played by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, with a shared interest in true crime podcasts who join together to investigate a death in the apartment building they all live in.

Meryl Streep in Only Murders in the Building setsMeryl Streep and the cast of Only Murders in the Building pose for a photo from the sets. (Photo: selenagomez/Instagram)
Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd join Only Murders in the Building 3
Veteran star Meryl Streep has joined the cast of Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building for its upcoming season three. Selena Gomez, who stars in the show alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, shared the news on Instagram.

Gomez posted a video with her co-stars from the sets of the third season and towards the end of it, Streep makes an appearance behind the lead trio.

 

Streep joins fellow newcomer Paul Rudd in the show, which started on Hulu in August 2021 and instantly became a hit. Its second season premiered in July 2022.

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers, played by Gomez, Martin and Short, with a shared interest in true crime podcasts who join together to investigate a death in the apartment building they all live in.

Produced by 20th Television, the series earned 17 Primetime Emmy nominations for its second season and won three.

Martin co-created the series with John Hoffman. They also executive produce the show along with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 12:46 IST
