Meghna Gulzar to helm original series on former Mumbai top cop Rakesh Maria

Reliance Entertainment’s Phantom Films has signed a deal with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar to produce an original series based on former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria. The series will be about the life and case files of Maria who was involved in many major anti-terror investigations including 1993 serial blasts and 26/11 terror attacks. In the latter case, he interrogated the only terrorist who was captured alive, Ajmal Kasab.

Talking about the series, Rakesh Maria said, “It is exciting to relive the journey, especially when piloted by a brilliant and sensitive director like Meghna Gulzar, and a production house of the caliber of Reliance Entertainment’s Phantom Films. More than the nostalgia, it’s also a valuable opportunity to place before the people the extraordinary work of the Mumbai Police when facing tough challenges and working against all odds.”

Meghna Gulzar, who helmed the 2018 film Raazi, said, “Mr Rakesh Maria’s life-experiences and his prolific career in law-enforcement are a powerful lens to explore the chronology of crime and terror, in our society – as a city, as well as, as a country and a geographical region. The potential of this content is limitless, and that is supremely exciting for me. The collaboration with Reliance Entertainment’s Phantom Films and Madhu Mantena – both synonymous with cutting-edge narratives and vision – is a first I’m looking forward to greatly.”

In Anurag Kashyap’s 2007 film Black Friday, based on the 1993 blasts, Kay Kay Menon played the role of Rakesh Maria. Nana Patekar was seen as Maria in the Ram Gopal Varma film The Attacks of 26/11.

Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, vice chairman, Reliance Entertainment, said “We are delighted to partner with one of the most distinguished law enforcement officers of our times, Rakesh Maria, to present the courageous accomplishments of his career, and the unacknowledged contributions of thousands of members of the Mumbai Police, safeguarding the security of our city 24x7x365. We are also pleased that Meghna Gulzar, one of the country’s most talented young directors, is collaborating with us to present and direct the series.”

Madhu Mantena, one of the co-founders of Phantom Films. also shared, “Phantom Films has always been a director’s company. We are very excited about our collaboration with Meghna to produce the series on the illustrious career of Mr Rakesh Maria.”

