Meet Money Heist’s Professor in the Indian crossover ‘nobody asked for’

Actor Álvaro Morte, who plays The Professor in Money Heist, is currently shooting for its fifth and final season. (Photo: La Casa De Papel/Instagram)

Money Heist’s The Professor’s intelligence and master plotting makes him a fan favourite. No wonder, viewers love to draw parallels between his sharp mind with any other homegrown character. While the wait to see an Indian version of the Spanish crime-drama continues, Netflix India gave its Indian fans a crossover, which it claims “nobody asked for”.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana had expressed his willingness to portray The Professor or a similar part on screen. But if you had to pick one character we’ve already seen, that might remind us of actor Álvaro Morte in Money Heist, who would it be? According to Netflix India, it will definitely not be Virus, a role portrayed by actor Boman Irani in 2009 blockbuster film, 3 Idiots.

The video shared by the streaming giant’s Instagram handle inter-cuts between the introduction shots of The Professor in Money Heist episode 1, and Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus in the movie. While the caption on The Professor says — Professor we all want, the one on Virus says — Professor we get. The caption of the post reads, “Us to Virus: Bella jao, Bella jao, Bella jao jao jao! #CrossoversNobodyAskedFor #MoneyHeist #3Idiots #Professor #Virus #Memes.”

This isn’t the first time Netflix India has attempted such a crossover. It released the “Bella Ciao Dhol Taasha” cover dance mix that fused Money Heist’s Italian theme song “Bella Ciao” with the signature beats of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The cast, which is currently shooting for its fifth and final season, has been teasing fans with regular social media posts. Actors Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon) and others have so far given several sneak-peeks into the production of Money Heist 5.

