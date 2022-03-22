Meet Lock Upp’s first wild card contestant Azma Fallah

Beauty blogger Azma Fallah is all set to enter Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. She will be the reality show’s first wild card contestant.

Talking about Lock Upp, Azma said, “I am excited because I think this badass jail needs a girl like me. Munawar Faruqui is my favourite contestant because of how he is playing, whereas Kaaranvir is awesome. I think my toughest competitor would be Poonam Pandey because she is good but sometimes dangerous.”

Azma Fallah was previously seen on MTV Splitsvilla 13. Interestingly, Lock Upp contestant Shivam Sharma was also a part of the show. Since the two were always at loggerheads on Splitsvilla, it would be interesting to see their journey on Lock Upp.

ALSO READ | Babita Phogat calls Payal Rohatgi a weak leader, feels Saisha Shinde may win Lock Upp

Azma’s entry comes after Chetan Hansraj walked into the jail as the 15th contestant of the show. In a statement, Chetan said he is “feeling amazing” about being a part of the unique show. “I am very excited but nervous too because of the thought of how it’s going to be in there. I am going to be surrounded by people I don’t know and some people I know. But overall, I am very excited,” he said.

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer.