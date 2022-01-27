Meet Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika who is all set to make her debut, here is the first poster of web series Mithya

Maine Pyar Kiya star Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani will foray into the entertainment industry with Rohan Sippy’s psychological thriller-drama series Mithya. The makers of the show shared a poster, featuring Avantika and Huma Qureshi. Avantika’s brother Abhimanyu Dassani had made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota.

In the poster, Avantika Dassani sports an intense look, hinting at a dark premise of the psychological thriller-drama. The show promises to be a twisted tale, featuring two women. Avantika shared the photo with the caption, “Who really is responsible for this web of lies?! #Mithya coming soon on @zee5. Humbled, grateful and esctatic to announce my very first webseries!”

Sharing her excitement for the debut and shedding light on her first project, Avantika Dassani said in a statement, “It has been an absolute thrill to take on a challenging character and intriguing story such as this, for my very first endeavour. I’m also immensely grateful to have worked with with an incredibly talented and supportive cast and crew, that have warmly welcomed a newbie like me.”

She added, “Today OTT platforms are where audiences come looking for their most exciting experiences and good stories and I’m really glad to start my journey by being a part of this! I hope the audiences enjoy watching Mithya, as much as we have had making it.”

Co-starring Huma Qureshi and Parambrata, Mithya is produced by Applause Entertainment and presented by Zee 5.