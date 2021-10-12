Meenakshi Sundareshwar teaser: Rajinikanth is the deal-breaker between newlyweds Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani. Watch

Arranged marriages are not only about awkward first meetings, relatives teasingly nudging you around, or getting to know each other. It’s also about when a Rajinikanth — scratch that, superstar Rajinikanth — fan is set to marry a man who falls asleep watching films. Karan Johar’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar brings alive the story of these two starkly different individuals who find love and hope in each other. And as they step together in the institution of marriage, long-distance creates turmoil between the two.

Netflix’s upcoming film Meenakshi Sundareshwar starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani seem to be the perfect rom-com drama for the season. Abhimanyu plays an engineer, who feels he can be a perfect husband as his job teaches him never to give up. Sanya, on the other hand, is a feisty woman who likes making nervous people, ‘more nervous’. Set in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, the south Indian backdrop is the perfect setting to introduce a Rajni fan who is left speechless after finding out her fiance doesn’t like films.

The two meet in an arranged marriage setup and through the course of the teaser we see them fall in love, get married. And before they could even accept each other in their lives, work calls set them apart. The directorial debut of Vivek Soni will take one on a journey with the newlyweds, as they navigate long-distance insecurities, their love, and of course, the dramas that come with every new marriage.

Sharing the teaser of Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Karan Johar posted on Instagram, “Meenakshi Sundareshwar – Teaser. This festive season, Meenakshi & Sundareshwar are taking you along for their journey of keeping love alive, despite the distance! #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5.”

The film will mark the digital debut of Bhagyashree‘s son Abhimanyu, who entered Bollywood with Vasan Bala’s critically-acclaimed 2019 comedy-drama Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Sanya on the other hand has had two of her films released on OTT — Ludo and Pagglait.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and is set to drop on November 5 on Netflix.