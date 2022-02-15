Meena Kumari-Kamal Amrohi’s love story to be made into a web series

A web series based on the life and relationship of actor Meena Kumari and her husband and filmmaker Kamal Amrohi is in the works. Amrohi’s grandson Bilal Amrohi on Tuesday announced the project that will be co-produced by Yoodlee Films.

According to the makers, the story will be set against the backdrop of the making of Bollywood classic Pakeezah, directed by Kamal Amrohi and starring his muse Meena Kumari.

Also read | Understanding the Meena Kumari paradox

Pakeezah took 16 years to be made and went on to become a cult classic. The series will feature details about Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi’s lives and incidents surrounding the making of the landmark film.

Bilal Amrohi said doing justice to his grandfather’s vision “will be a tall order”. He shared that the series will encapsulate not just the lives of its main characters, but also the detailing in Pakeezah in terms of set design, costumes and the overall grandeur of the project.

Meena Kumari was filmmaker Kamal Amrohi’s third wife. (Photo: Express Archives) Meena Kumari was filmmaker Kamal Amrohi’s third wife. (Photo: Express Archives)

Bilal revealed that Pakeezah was made at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore back then, along with 16 years of his grandfather’s life invested in it. “It is daunting to narrate the story of the making of the classic for today’s audience, but Yoodlee Films is as passionate about the project as we are. Together, we will hopefully pay the perfect tribute to the filmmaker whose obsession for perfection produced one of the landmark films of India,” he said.

Vikram Mehra, MD of Saregama India, added, “The story of the making of Pakeezah is one of guts, gumption and greatness. This is a treasure trove of a story, and we are excited and humbled that we get a chance to present this to the world.”

The web series will go on floors in 2023. Further details on the cast and crew are awaited.