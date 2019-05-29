Medically Yours first impression: Shantanu Maheshwari starrer has its moments

ALTBalaji’s Puncch Beat was set in a high school, Rosewood High. The concept of studies was alien to its students and teachers. To bring in some sense and realism to a student’s life, the OTT platform has now come up with a ten-episode series, Medically Yours. It chronicles the life of the students of a medical college, Kolkata Institute of Medical Science (KIMS).

Thankfully, life at KIMS is far from what it was at Rosewood High or Karan Johar’s St. Teresa. There is no rich boy showing off his beefed-up body or a well-off girl frolicking around in fancy clothes. The rich and snobbish do not dominate and humiliate the middle-class. There is a story which, to some extent, does make sense. The first two episodes has its moments but it gets tiresome after a while.

Abir Basu (Shantanu Maheshwari) is an unemotional and nonchalant boy born in a family of doctors. His father (Bijay Anand), also the best surgeon in town, wants him to be a doctor while he aspires to be a musician. Nibedita (Nityami Shirke) is Abir’s childhood friend but also his biggest competition and his father’s favourite. To remove his competition, Abir plays his tricks and tries to bog down ‘keetabi keeda’ Nibedita by setting her up with college dropout Akash. Meanwhile, he finds a way of getting better grades by giving sexual favours to his teacher played by Shruti Bapna.

Amidst all this, director Abhijit Das delves into the chaotic student life which is messed up because of upcoming mock tests and final examinations and not due to some ‘intra-collge sports competition’. We get to see a variety of students, from bookworms, overachievers, daydreamers to party animals. Das manages to capture the drama of campus life beyond its wild parties, rich vs poor fights and love triangles.

In terms of acting, Shantanu Maheshwari manages to pull off his chocolate boy role and Nityami Shirke is also good as a coy, intelligent and anxious college-goer. Shruti Bapna, as always, impresses with her performance and Bijay Anand once again aces his role of an over achieving father. The others Keval Dasani (Lolly), Manas Adhiya (Pallav) and Radhey Lotwala (Vishesh) who play friends to Abir and Nibedita need to up their acting game.

Now, if Medically Yours will pick up pace in the remaining episodes will be interesting to see.