Matthew Perry spent $7 million trying to get sober, sister reveals in Netflix documentary

Netflix has released the first trailer for The One About Matthew Perry, a three-part documentary about the late Friends star Matthew Perry that looks beyond his fame as Chandler Bing to explore his struggles with addiction, recovery and the people who knew him best.

Directed by Emmy Award winner Mary Robertson, the documentary features Matthew’s sister Mia Perry Bowick, close friends and collaborators, along with never-before-seen photographs and videos from the Perry family’s private archive. The series premieres on Netflix on October 27, a day before the third anniversary of Matthew’s death.

The trailer traces Matthew Perry’s journey from dreaming of fame to becoming one of television’s biggest stars, while also revealing how achieving that dream failed to resolve the personal struggles he was battling.

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Matthew Perry on fame: ‘This didn’t fix what was inside me’

In archival footage, Matthew recalls how badly he wanted to become famous. “I said, ‘God, you can do anything you want to me. Just please make me famous,’” the actor says.

After landing Friends, Matthew says he “instantly knew my whole life was going to change. But God did not forget the other part.”

The actor speaks about the reality of achieving the fame he had once wanted.

“I was extremely happy when I got famous, then it’s like, ‘Uh-oh, this didn’t fix what’s inside me. This didn’t do what I thought it was going to do,’” Matthew says.

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He also acknowledges how difficult his addiction had become despite warnings from people around him.

“I had people telling me to stop, saying, ‘You’re going to kill yourself if you keep going like this, and I just didn’t know how.’”

Matthew’s sister reveals his struggle to get sober

The documentary features the first interview with Matthew Perry’s sister since his death. Mia Perry Bowick speaks about the loneliness her brother experienced and the enormous effort he put into overcoming addiction.

“My brother would talk about that feeling of emptiness or loneliness that he couldn’t quite fill,” Bowick says.

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She reveals that Matthew spent millions of dollars in his attempts to get sober.

“He spent $7 million trying to get sober,” she says. “That’s how seriously he took his disease.”

Bowick also puts Matthew’s life into perspective, describing the mix of humour and tragedy that defined his journey.

“All great stories have comedy and tragedy in them, and that certainly was Matthew’s story,” she says.

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In a statement released with the documentary, Bowick explained why it took her time to speak about her brother publicly.

“It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life — to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler and not just as someone who struggled with addiction,” Perry Bowick said in a statement.

“As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be and the work to which I’ve devoted my life. Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was and the legacy he leaves behind.”

She adds, “When he made people laugh, it made him feel good.”

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Friends and collaborators remember Matthew

Along with Bowick, the documentary features Matthew Perry’s longtime friends, including David Pressman, Roger Castillo and West Huddleston. His professional journey will also be explored through interviews with collaborators who witnessed his rise in television and film.

“I was Matthew’s buddy for 40 years,” Pressman says in the trailer, adding that his friend “would definitely want everyone to talk about how great he was.”

Former NBC President Warren Littlefield and Friends Season 1 writer Jeff Strauss also discuss Matthew’s work on the sitcom and the creation of Chandler Bing. Strauss says Matthew “meant so much in so many ways.”

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The series also touches on Matthew’s efforts to help others dealing with addiction. Huddleston recalls that drug court advocacy was “an area where he could really make a huge difference.”

Matthew Perry’s death

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

His death was attributed to the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine listed as contributing factors. His death was ruled an accident.

The One About Matthew Perry will premiere on Netflix on October 27.

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Disclaimer: While this documentary explores the deeply emotional and complex journey of overcoming addiction, it is important to remember that support is available for anyone navigating similar challenges. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or distress, help is a call away through confidential support services.