Matka King trailer: Vijay Varma builds a high-stakes gambling empire in gripping 1960s Bombay saga

Matka King trailer: Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of Matka King, an upcoming period drama led by Vijay Varma, offering a first look at a high-stakes story set in 1960s Bombay. Created and written by Abhay Koranne, the series is created, written, and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule.

The trailer introduces viewers to Brij Bhatti (Vijay Varma), a sharp cotton trader in post-Independence Bombay with dreams of building a better life. What begins as a bold idea soon snowballs into a gambling empire, Matka. But as the stakes rise, so do the consequences, hinting at a story where ambition and power come at a steep price.

Fast-paced and layered, the trailer teases an intense narrative driven by desire, risk, and survival, leaving one lingering question: will Brij’s empire thrive or collapse under its own weight?

The series features a strong ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover, with Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethiya, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini in key roles.

Vijay Varma on playing Matka King

Sharing his experience of working 0n Matka, Vijay Varma said in a statement, “Working in Matka King has been an exhilarating journey. Bringing this world and this character to life was both challenging and deeply fulfilling, especially in the backdrop of a different era altogether that I had never explored before.”

He added, “At its heart, Matka King is a story of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success, which I feel is universal, and will therefore be an engaging watch for audiences in India and around the world. I can’t wait for viewers to experience it when the series premieres on Prime Video on April 17.”

Kritika Kamra on her role in Matka King

Kritika Kamra talked about the complexity of her role, saying, “My character in Matka King is quite different from anything I have done until now. It challenged me to delve into her world of choices, ambitions, and resilience. Every scene offered an opportunity to explore her motivations and inner strength, which was both exciting and demanding as an actor. This series tells a story about people, power, and personal journeys, and I am thrilled for audiences to experience it when it premieres on Prime Video in India and across 240-plus countries and territories around the world on April 17.”

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Sai Tamhankar on playing Barkha

Sai Tamhankar, who plays Barkha, Brij Bhatti’s wife, added, “On the surface, one may think that Barkha is a typical middle-class housewife. However, she is actually nuanced and layered, a forward-thinking, independent woman who is not walking in the shadows of her husband but carving her own path on her own terms. This role gave me the opportunity to explore a character that is completely different from anything I have done before. Matka King is not just the story of one man’s dream for success; it is a tale of ambitions, choices, complex human relationships, and personal journeys of every character. I am confident that viewers will not only enjoy it but also deeply resonate with these emotions.”

Director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule spoke about the scale and vision behind the show, stating, “Matka King is more than a period drama. It tells the story of a man who dares to fight for respect, pursue his dreams, and in doing so, changes the ecosystem around him. Every frame reflects tension, ambition, and high stakes, with period-accurate interiors, props, costumes, and lighting to enhance the characters’ emotional journey. Collaborating with Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, SMR Entertainment, and Prime Video helped bring this vision to life. I can’t wait for viewers to experience the intensity and depth of the series on April 17.”

Matka King will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on April 17.