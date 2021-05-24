Master of None Moments of Love first impression: The mundanity of marriage

Netflix’s comedy drama Master of None is improbably back for season 3. The third season is called Master of None Presents: Moments in Love. Not many thought the show will survive after Aziz Ansari was named in the #MeToo fallout in 2018, but here we are.

But is it any good?

Ansari has wisely chosen to stay behind the screen in favour of Lena Waithe’s Denise and Naomi Ackie’s Alicia, Denise’s partner. It’s not Dev has completely disappeared. It’s just that he is no longer the centre of the show.

For that reason, the season, or at least its first episode, is very different from what you would expect. You will not find that old, familiar tone and feel here. So if the show’s main attraction is Dev for you, this season might not be for you. Even if the character was not your top priority, Ansari’s absence undoubtedly does take away something from Master of None.

The pace of the narrative, at least in the first episode, is also painfully slow, and you will have to possess a lot of patience to enjoy the story. If you can get past all that, though, Master of None Presents: Moments in Love is pretty good, just not quite what you are used to. As the third iteration of a popular comedy series, it is not up to the mark thus far, particularly if you are expecting more of the same.

But as a standalone, sort of quasi-spinoff of a series affected by accusation of sexual nature against one of its creators, it is overall quite a good experience.

Waithe and Ackie share exquisite chemistry and their bond in the season is a nuanced, sweet complex representation of a queer relationship. The writing, by Ansari and Waithe, is good, but, as said earlier, a little sluggish.

Master of None Presents: Moments in Love is streaming on Netflix.