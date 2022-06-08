Masoom trailer: Boman Irani plays a knavish father in this Disney Plus Hotstar series, watch video

Father-daughter stories are rare, and when told in a cinematic context, it’s always about how much the two are willing to sacrifice for each other either in the name of their family, or society. However, the trailer of upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar series Masoom promises to bring a twist to this relationship on screen.

Touted as a thriller, Masoom is set in Punjab and sees Boman Irani as a mysterious father who looks like he has a murky past. After his wife dies under unusual circumstances at home, their daughter, played by Samara Tijori, seeks to bring the truth to the surface, even if it means going against her own father.

Speaking about his digital debut, Boman said in a statement, “I made my long-awaited digital debut with Masoom on Disney Plus Hotstar, which has been creating some of my favorite series this year. The series is a window that opens a new world for me and helps me reach a wider audience. Playing the father to my reel life daughter Samara was quite challenging as it was intense and gritty. It has been fascinating working alongside fresh talent like Samara and the extremely talented crew. I had the pleasure of seeing a young actor chisel her art and, in a way, it helped me grow too.”

Director Mihir Desai added, “A daughter’s hunt to know the truth when her whole family tries to conceal it is where the story of Masoom begins. Her mother’s untimely death becomes a catalyst in unraveling the secrets of the family. I am happy to have worked with Boman Irani and Samara Tijori, who portray a poignant father-daughter relationship.”

The official synopsis of Masoom reads, “When 21-year-old Sana Kapoor receives news of her bedridden mother’s mysterious death, she instantly decides to drive down to her estranged family in Punjab. However, on her arrival, uneasiness greets her as her father, brother, and extended family seem to hide secrets that fuel her suspicions. Once his most loved child, Sana and her father now seem to hold a love-hate relationship as he demands she leave the house as soon as the rituals are over to stop her from digging up dirt in the family. Will Sana ever discover the story behind her mother’s death?”

Masoom will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 17.