Maska trailer: Manisha Koirala’s new avatar will grab your attention

Netflix film Maska has been directed by debutante Neeraj Udhwani. Netflix film Maska has been directed by debutante Neeraj Udhwani.

Netflix on Thursday released the trailer of its upcoming slice-of-life film Maska. Starring Manisha Koirala, Jaaved Jaaferi, Prit Kamani, Nikita Dutta and debutante Shirley Setia, the movie will begin streaming from March 27.

Maska is the coming-of-age story about a confused millennial Rumi who is caught between his dreams and delusions – desire of becoming a movie star, and reality of taking charge of his family business. He plans to sell off his father’s Rustom Cafe known for serving the best bun maska in town and connecting various lives together. But things change when his summer romance with a girl shows him a new path, helping him discover his true passion.

The trailer of Maska is full of heartwarming and fun moments with relatable characters. While Manisha Koirala plays a Parsi woman and Rumi’s (Prit Kamani) mother, Jaaved Jaaferi is Rustom, the father. Both Dutta and Setia are Rumi’s love interests.

Koirala, in a never-seen-before avatar, is the highlight of the two-and-a-half-minute long trailer. She is an authoritative, yet emotional mother who would do anything to keep the family’s legacy intact.

Maska has been directed by debutante Neeraj Udhwani, who has previously written the screenplay of Mere Dad Ki Maruti. He was also the co-writer of Madhur Bhandarkar’s Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd