Masaba reveals mother Neena Gupta once tried to set her up for marriage: ‘She was in full Sima Taparia mode’

The trailer of Masaba Masaba 2 was relatable for many young women, who also find their mothers trying to play Cupid for them. In the video, Neena Gupta is seen trying her best to set her daughter up with a man. Interestingly, as revealed by the designer, the veteran actor has also tried to find her a match in real life.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Masaba Gupta shared that when she was 25-26 years, her mother got really worried about her not finding a man. “I was just chilling with my girlfriends, enjoying life. I didn’t meet boys then knowing how they would be so badly behaved. That’s when she got all stressed that I wouldn’t get married and just chill my whole life,” she shared with a laugh.

Masaba then went on to add that her mother found a prospective boy for her and tried to set her up. She even briefed her about his work and salary, so that she doesn’t feel awkward meeting him. “Mom was like he comes from a good family, earns this much, would keep you happy, etc. She was in full Sima Taparia mode. She even summoned my uncle from Bangalore to find me a guy in the corporate world, like him.”

If that was not enough, Neena Gupta even suggested that Masaba Gupta enrolls herself in a management college, so that she could find a suitable match. “She almost got me admitted to SPJ Institute of Management. I was like I am not going to study to find a guy. She tried to play Cupid in a big way,” the celebrated designer said.

Talking about working with Neena Gupta on the web series, Masaba shared that they behave like any other two actors rather than mother-daughter on set. Their little tiffs only happened when Neena would not get enough food for Masaba to snack on.

“We are not even close to mother-daughter on the set, and I did not have any advice from her. Even if she had a suggestion, mom would tell me at the end of the day, at home. I remember, once she told me that I was saying my dialogues too fast in a scene, but she was like tum dekh lo (you decide). I think that has worked great for us as having your mother being all motherly on work would become difficult. And I respect that in her,” shared Masaba.

The designer-turned-actor further went on to share a poignant lesson that she learnt from Neena Gupta as a co-star. She said that the senior actor always says that the more relaxed one is, they get better as an actor. Masaba added, “I think that has been the greatest single thing I learnt from her, not just for the camera but also life. She tells me that to be a better friend, daughter, lover or even a businessperson, you have to be at calm. It just makes everything better.”

Lastly talking about the season two of her show, Masaba Gupta said that she is more nervous given people now have a certain expectation from her. “The first time, if it did not work, we could have passed it off as a trial. But now we are doing a proper show and competing with the heavyweights. It’s almost like being in a tournament. It’s quite nerve-wracking,” the lead star of Masaba Masaba 2 concluded.

Also starring Neil Bhoopalam, Kusha Kapila, Barkha Singh, Rytasha Rathore, among others, Masaba Masaba 2 is now streaming on Netflix.