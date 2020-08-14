Masaba Masaba trailer: Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta promise a whole lot of fun in Netflix series

Masaba Masaba marks the acting debut of Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta.

The trailer of Netflix series Masaba Masaba, based on the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta, is out. From the looks of it, it seems the viewers are in for an intriguing insight into the life of the celebrated fashion designer.

The trailer offers a peek into the high and low points of Masaba Gupta’s life. We see her juggling between her tiresome professional life and her personal life, of which her mother Neena Gupta is an integral part. In Masaba, we get to witness a strong woman who is ready to own her failures and successes in equal measure.

Neena Gupta, as usual, is at her best and her quirky dialogues are sure to leave you wanting more. She is like any other mother who is fussy about her daughter not having enough time for her. In the trailer, we also spotted Kiara Advani, Farah Khan and Gajraj Rao. Apart from Masaba and Neena, the show also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer of Netflix original web series Masaba Masaba here:

The web series is written and directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi’s Viniyard Films. Talking about it, Nair, in a statement, shared, “Masaba and Neena Gupta are my kind of women — confident, hardworking, sassy, and, most importantly, brave. We rarely see women in all their complexities on screen, and this was a chance to show them as they really are, including not just their strengths and achievements, but also their flaws, insecurities and messes.”

She added, “And to show that perhaps famous people are also just people after all. At the end of the day, they also stalk their exes, and suck in their stomachs before walking into a room, and lie to their bosses. I’m waiting patiently (OK very impatiently) for the series to launch on Netflix.”

Sharing the trailer on social media, Masaba Gupta wrote, “OMG it’s finally here! Super nervous but SUPER EXCITED to share my trailer!”

Masaba Masaba will stream on Netflix on August 28.

