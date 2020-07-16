Masaba Masaba to release on Netflix

Masaba and Neena will play fictionalised versions of themselves in Masaba Masaba. Masaba and Neena will play fictionalised versions of themselves in Masaba Masaba.

Masaba Masaba, starring the mother-daughter duo of Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta, will release on Netflix. Sonam Nair, known for helming Gippi and Khujli, has directed the scripted web series.

The official synopsis of Masaba Masaba reads, “This scripted series based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta’s life follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. An inspirational, joyous celebration of her life, this fun series will be packed with tongue-in-cheek humour, enacted by the mother-daughter duo, Masaba, and Neena Gupta themselves. The genre-bending series is written and directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi’s Viniyard Films.” Along with the mother-daughter duo, the series will also star Neil Bhoopalam.

Masaba Masaba will mark fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s acting debut. She took to Instagram to make the announcement and shared her excitement of starring alongside her mother. Masaba wrote, “The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree does it @neena_gupta ? 😃Excited to be making my acting debut in the scripted series ‘Masaba Masaba‘ with who else but Neenaji! Coming soon on @netflix_in.”

Actor Neena Gupta was last seen in Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Her other notable recent films include Badhaai Ho, Mulk and Panga. The veteran actor shared a fun post on her social media accounts stating how her daughter gives her a hard time. She wrote, “Dekho meri beti kitna pareshaan karti hai mujhe! Everything will be out in the open now @masabagupta 😉 Hoga dhamaal jab dekhoge maa beti ka kamaal! @viniyard @ashviniyard @neilbhoopalam Coming soon on @netflix_in.”

Apart from Masaba Masaba, other web series which are releasing on Netflix in the coming weeks include Bombay Begums, A Suitable Boy, Mismatched and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.

