Masaba Gupta is ‘the king’ of fashion in Masaba Masaba Season 2 trailer. Watch

The trailer for Masaba Gupta’s web series Masaba Masaba Season 2 is out. The actor-designer took to her social media platforms on Saturday to share the trailer and wrote, “She’s been a princess, she’s been a queen, now it’s time for her to be KING! 👑👑#MasabaMasaba is back with a banging new season on 29th July 🔥 on @netflix_in.”

The trailer introduces the major plotline for the second season, which has Masaba balancing her work life with her personal life. She is launching a new business arm, and is also stuck in a love triangle. Her mother Neena Gupta is gearing up to revive her career in the show.

Talking about how excited she is for season 2, Masaba Gupta said in a statement, “It was so surreal to be filming Season 2, given the pandemic and all the things that have happened since season 1. It was special because this season has so many different tracks. It’s not just about my mom and I reclaiming our lives, it’s also about all these people around us coming into their own. Season 2 touched my heart in so many ways – it made me laugh, it made me cry and it made me feel warm on the inside and I hope it does exactly that to all the people who get to see this on Netflix on the 29th of July!”

Masaba Masaba Season 2, directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films the series stars Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Ram Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Barkha Singh, Armaan Khera and Kareema Barry. The show will stream on Netflix from July 29 onwards.