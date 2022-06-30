Masaba Masaba Season 2 new teaser: Anxious Neena Gupta waits for result of Masaba Gupta’s pregnancy test, watch

The new teaser for Masaba Masaba Season 2, featuring fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Neena Gupta has just dropped. In the short clip, Masaba looks at a pregnancy test, and comes out of the washroom to meet her rather anxious mother.

The new season will see Masaba tackling new highs and lows. As they step onto new paths in their careers, new (and old) love interests, grief, emotions and competition, mother- daughter duo (Neena – Masaba) promise a rollercoaster of a season. Season 2 sees the women re-establish the reins on their lives and navigate through new terrains.

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, Masaba Masaba also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, along with Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera. The show will drop on July 29.

In a statement, Sonam Nair shared, “When Ashvini Yardi brought Masaba Masaba to me, it was an idea, an idea I fell in love with immediately, and I was sure it was going to bring a host of good feelings with it. Bringing this series to life for me, was an experience I’ll never forget. I got to experiment and work with not only a great service like Netflix but also incredibly dedicated, honest and talented actors. Season 2 is a pivot into newer regions but with the same amount of heart and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

In an earlier interview with Indian Express, Masaba said she ‘tasted blood’ on the sets of her semi-biographical drama series. “I did start to enjoy acting but honestly didn’t think something like this would come about. The film is about me and everyone I am interacting with. I think I just tasted blood on the set of Masaba Masaba. Acting is exciting, different and quite cool. I enjoy it way too much, actually as much as I love running my business,” she said. Masaba was last seen in the anthology Modern Love: Mumbai.