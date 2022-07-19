Masaba Masaba director Sonam Nair says Season 2 is much bigger in scale: ‘More glamour, fashion and chaos…’

Updated: July 19, 2022 8:21:36 pm
Much to the excitement of fans, Masaba Masaba is returning with a Season 2. In the second season, the show is expected to deal with the insecurities that single women in their 30s have to deal with.
In a statement, producer Ashwini Yardi gave a few hints about the storyline of the show. She said, “Season 2’s Masaba not only wants to become the biggest fashion name there is but also proactively works towards becoming the ‘King’ that she so rightly knows she deserves to be.”
Director Sonam Nair reveals that Season 2 is ‘much bigger in scale’, and calls working on the show an ‘absolutely fun and fulfilling experience’. “While the first time around, the theme was that it’s okay to be a mess sometimes, however this time around we wanted to emphasize that women should not have to compromise between love, family, and career. We should be able to want it all and have it all. Needless to say, the second season has a lot more elements of glamour, fashion, drama, chaos – it’s also much bigger in scale,” Nair said.
In the trailer that was released last week, Masaba is seen balancing her work life with her personal life. She is launching a new business arm, and is also stuck in a love triangle. Her mother Neena Gupta is ready to revive her career. Apart from Masaba and Neena Gupta, the series also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Ram Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Barkha Singh, Armaan Khera and Kareema Barry. Masaba Masaba will stream on Netflix from July 29 onwards.
