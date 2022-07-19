scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Masaba Masaba director Sonam Nair says Season 2 is much bigger in scale: ‘More glamour, fashion and chaos…’

The second season of Masaba Masaba is expected to tackle issues that single women in their 30s have to deal with.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2022 8:21:36 pm
masaba masaba 2Masaba Gupta in the trailer of Masaba Masaba: Season 2.

Much to the excitement of fans, Masaba Masaba is returning with a Season 2. In the second season, the show is expected to deal with the insecurities that single women in their 30s have to deal with.

In a statement, producer Ashwini Yardi gave a few hints about the storyline of the show. She said, “Season 2’s Masaba not only wants to become the biggest fashion name there is but also proactively works towards becoming the ‘King’ that she so rightly knows she deserves to be.”

Director Sonam Nair reveals that Season 2 is ‘much bigger in scale’, and calls working on the show an ‘absolutely fun and fulfilling experience’.  “While the first time around, the theme was that it’s okay to be a mess sometimes, however this time around we wanted to emphasize that women should not have to compromise between love, family, and career. We should be able to want it all and have it all. Needless to say, the second season has a lot more elements of glamour, fashion, drama, chaos – it’s also much bigger in scale,” Nair said.

Also Read |Masaba Masaba Season 2 new teaser: Anxious Neena Gupta waits for result of Masaba Gupta’s pregnancy test, watch

In the trailer that was released last week, Masaba is seen balancing her work life with her personal life. She is launching a new business arm, and is also stuck in a love triangle. Her mother Neena Gupta is ready to revive her career. Apart from Masaba and Neena Gupta, the series also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Ram Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Barkha Singh, Armaan Khera and Kareema Barry. Masaba Masaba will stream on Netflix from July 29 onwards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see increase in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see increase in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Rishi Sunak wins fourth round of UK leadership contest vote

Rishi Sunak wins fourth round of UK leadership contest vote

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Shinde govt's direct election move a strike at Congress, NCP hold on grass-roots

Shinde govt's direct election move a strike at Congress, NCP hold on grass-roots

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
Hariharan writes

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Pak national held for crossing border to kill Nupur Sharma: Police

Pak national held for crossing border to kill Nupur Sharma: Police

Gujarat rains: Vadodara city on the edge as Vishwamitri river swells

Gujarat rains: Vadodara city on the edge as Vishwamitri river swells

Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium
'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'
Must Read

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s latest dreamy photos from their Maldives vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement