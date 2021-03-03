Masaba Masaba 2: Masaba and Neena Gupta are out for world domination in Netflix show, see photo

Netflix is all set to make 2021 a ‘chilled’ year for its subscribers. On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced 41 new titles for the coming year. One of its biggest successes last year — Masaba Masaba, is also set to come back with its second season. The show delves into the life of ace-designer Masaba Gupta, and also gives a glimpse into her equation with mother, actor Neena Gupta.

Directed by Sonam Nair, the series is bankrolled by Ashvini Yardi. Apart from the mother-daughter duo, Masaba Masaba also stars Neil Bhooplam. The official synopsis of the show reads, “Glamour ke peeche kya hai? It’s a tough world, but Masaba and Neena Gupta are tougher. The mess is over, and this time the plan is world domination. Masaba goes in front of the camera, and Neenaji decides to go behind them. All the while dealing with new loves, old loves, and some impossible loves. Both women take their careers, image, friendships and lovers, in their own hands and turn everything around.”

Masaba took to Instagram to post her first look from the series. Dressed in a smart nude shade t-shirt with a checkered mini skirt, the designer oozes confidence and glam, as she looks straight to the camera. She captioned the post, “Are you ready for another sneak peek into my crazy life? Masaba Masaba Season 2 coming soon on @netflix_in – and this time it’s even more fun!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

At the announcement event, producer Yardi shared a fun anecdote about Masaba and Neena. She revealed that Masaba wanted to be an actor but was discouraged by her mother to step into the field. “Neenaji felt that given Masaba’s looks, she might end up playing only supporting parts. And here we are with the new season of her show that has her name twice on the title.”

While reviewing the first season, Indian Express’ Ekta Malik had given the show two and a half stars. While lauding the mother-daughter chemistry and the twists and turns in their lives, she pointed out at the weak narrative. “The real-life dramatic turns of the lives of the duo make for an excellent story waiting to be dramatised. But what we get instead is a stumbling narrative, littered with hackneyed situations and characters who inhabit a world where a social media post is the quick-fix answer to life’s every problem,” she wrote.

Masaba Masaba 2 will soon stream on Netflix.