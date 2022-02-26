Masaba Gupta recalls childhood ‘travelling the world’ with dad Viv Richards: ‘It was a best case scenario’

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, the daughter of legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards and veteran Indian actor Neena Gupta, has said that her childhood was “a best case scenario” as she spent a lot of time travelling abroad with her dad. Masaba, who was raised by her mother in Mumbai, has often spoken about her equation with her father.

Also in Entertainment | Madhuri Dixit’s mother used to scold her for not cleaning her room even after she became a film star

In an appearance on the Curly Tales YouTube channel, she said that whenever she had a break from school she was on a flight to some other country thanks to her father, who was a commentator when she was growing up. “We would just travel with him, you know, we’d go to England and we’d go to Africa. So yeah I always say I’m a travelling baby,” said Masaba. She, however, made it clear that she is a “hardcore” Mumbai girl and cannot stay in any other city for more than a couple of days, and even then only goes for work trips.

About her equation with her father, Masaba told Firstpost in a 2012 interview, “I have deep respect and love for both my parents. They are both their own kind of people, successful and yet not running with the herd. Through the time when I was between 8 till I turned 14, I remember my holidays with my father. He was very active in commentary then, travelling the world, and he would come to India quite often. I never really stayed with him, but Mom and I would go for holidays with him.”

Masaba made her acting debut last year with the semi-autobiographical Netflix series Masaba Masaba. The show also starred her mother. Sonam Nair, known for helming Gippi and Khujli, served as director. The series was about Masaba’s unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles, and her foray back into the dating world after her divorce. Masaba and Neena played fictionalised versions of themselves.