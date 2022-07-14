Masaba Gupta reacts as troll body-shames her: ‘Your bulls**t wouldn’t get past me…’

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta recently had the perfect response to a troll who tried to body-shame her. The incident occurred right after Masaba had shared a photo of herself on her social media.

The Masaba Masaba actor shared a screenshot of the troll’s comment, and her response to it, for everyone to see. The troll tried their best to upset her, but Masaba calmly wrote back a balanced reply whilst putting the said troll in their place. Upon seeing Masaba’s latest image on social media, the troll had commented “You look so bad, it’s an irony you are in the fashion and entertainment industry.” Masaba wrote back, “That’s cute, let’s be clear that being in any industry has to do with talent. Crazy hard work. Wild discipline. Yes? Yes. As for my face, that’s just a pretty bonus (as is my mind that is as sharp as a knife, and your bulls**t wouldn’t get past it even if you tried).”

Masaba Gupta is Neena Gupta and cricketing legend Vivian Richards’ daughter. She is a popular fashion designer, and made her debut as an actor with the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, inspired by her real life. The show also stars Neena Gupta as her mother. Masaba is currently awaiting the release of the second season of Masaba Masaba. The first had successfully managed to make a positive impression on the minds of critics and the audience alike.

Masaba was also seen recently in the Amazon Prime Video anthology series Modern Love Mumbai. She appeared alongside Ritwik Bhowmik in an episode directed by Dhruv Sehgal.