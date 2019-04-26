Mary Elizabeth Winstead to play lead in Netflix show Kate

Toggle Menu
The 34-year-old actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead will next be seen in Netflix's assassin thriller Kate. Bryan Unkeless will produce the project alongside Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall.

Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead is all set to topline Netflix’s assassin thriller Kate.

The film will be directed by The Huntsman: Winter’s War helmer Cedric Nicolas-Troyan from a script by Umair Aleem, reported Variety.

The story follows a female assassin, who after being poisoned and given less than 24 hours to live, must go on a manhunt through the streets of Tokyo to take vengeance on her murderer before she dies.

Bryan Unkeless will produce the project alongside Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall.

David Leitch, best known for directing Deadpool 2, will serve as executive producer with Scott Morgan.

Winstead, 34, also has Margot Robbie starrer Birds of Prey, in which she will take on the role of Huntress, and Ang Lee’s Gemini Man.

