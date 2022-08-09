Marvel’s Groot will go through ‘wide of range of emotions’ in series I am Groot, writers tease eventual love story

Marvel’s Groot has been a favourite ever since he featured in the first Guardians Of The Galaxy. A lovable tree who has exactly three words ‘I am Groot’ in his lexicon, whose meaning only his close friend Rocket can understand, Groot has been through the same emotional windmill that the rest of the Marvel characters have faced in the past few years. And now, he’s getting his own series, a series of shorts titled I am Groot, which will provide a deeper insight into his life, and how he grew up on his home planet.

In an interview with Indian Express, Marvel’s executive producer and head of streaming Brad Winderbaum opened up about the show and what made him decide to give the character his own series. “Baby Groot is obviously been a fan favourite since Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, he’s a character I’ve been trying to bring back to the screen, and there’s a lot of enthusiasm about it. We were looking for filmmakers to bring that comedic and mischievous voice to the character.”

Writer Kirsten Lepore said the project ‘fell into her lap’ and added, “I love character-driven work, so I was over the moon to write with this character. Groot is such an expressive character and we can all relate to him.”

Will Groot’s story tie into the bigger scheme of Marvel? “Just talking to the perspective of the MCU and the architecture of our giant, expanding universe, The shorts exist between a particular time frame between the end of GOT and the tag scene of teenage Groot in the same movie.”

Considering that Marvel’s Phase 4 has seen many characters attempt to deal with complex emotions such as grief, we might expect the same from I Am Groot as well. Brad and Kirsten promise that there would be a ‘wide range’ of emotions that Groot will go through. “As much as emotion that we can pull out of viewers in our 3-minute time frame,” Kirsten added.

Steering away from spoilers, Brad said, “One episode is a pivotal moment in Groot’s history that is yet to be on screen.” Laughing about a possible romance for Groot, Kirsten said, “Maybe eventually, as much romance as he can have.”

I am Groot will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from August 10.