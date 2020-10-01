Marvel’s 616 trailer: Disney+ docu-series takes a deep dive into Marvel culture

Marvel's 616 begins streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar Premium from November 20. (Photo: Disney+)

A trailer for upcoming Disney+ docu-series Marvel’s 616 has been released. Marvel’s 616 takes a deep dive into the culture that has been spawned thanks to the stories and characters within the Marvel universe. This includes cosplaying, creators like Stan Lee, women in the comics industry, comic conventions (comic-cons), and so on.

The name of the series is derived from Earth-616 in Marvel Comics, which is the primary universe inside the multiverse, where most of the major stories take place.

Despite the waning popularity of the written word, comics or at least their impact remains big right now thanks to the multi-billion dollar film franchises that are driving the sales of comics.

Marvel’s 616 appears to be a good watch for somebody who is not familiar with the vibrant and exciting Marvel world. It just might provide a few fascinating insights.

But for those who follow the trends or are even remotely acquainted with Marvel Comics (and not just MCU), Marvel’s 616 might turn out to be pretty basic.

Disney+ has been making many documentary series about its own brands, and this seems like an iteration of that trend.

The official logline of the series reads, “Eight remarkable stories. Eight unique filmmakers. One Marvel Universe. Start streaming all episodes of ‘Marvel’s 616’ Nov. 20 on Disney+!”

