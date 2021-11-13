scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Marvel Zombies, Agatha House of Harkness, Echo among MCU series coming to Disney Plus

Agatha: House of Harkness, a spin-off show to hit series WandaVision, was among the MCU series announcements during the Disney Plus Day celebrations. It will see actor Kathryn Hahn reprising her role of Agatha Harkness.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
Updated: November 13, 2021 1:22:18 pm
Agatha harkness, Agatha harkness showAgatha: House of Harkness is a spin-off show to hit series WandaVision and will see actor Kathryn Hahn reprising the titular role. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios is bringing two new series to streaming service Disney Plus — Agatha: House of Harkness and Echo. The studio unveiled these titles during the Disney Plus Day celebrations on Friday.

Agatha: House of Harkness is a spin-off show to hit series WandaVision and will see actor Kathryn Hahn reprising her role of Agatha Harkness. Jac Schaefer will return as executive producer and head writer for the new show.

Also in MCU |Hawkeye early reactions: MCU series is ‘decent and good, Christmasy fun’

WandaVision, which debuted on Disney Plus in January this year to positive reviews, was the first show to come out of Disney-owned Marvel Studios’ highly successful superhero franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The show featured Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoffand Paul Bettany as Vision, the two superheroes living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, New Jersey but they soon begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Marvel also announced Echo which will star Alaqua Cox as the titular Marvel character, who will be introduced in the Hawkeye series coming to Disney Plus on November 24.

Echo, whose real name is Maya Lopez, has the ability to perfectly copy another person’s movements or fighting style, making her a formidable opponent in battle.

Besides these two shows, the studio also provided first looks at three of its upcoming shows onto the streamer: Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, and Ms. Marvel, featuring newcomer Iman Vellani.

