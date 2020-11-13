Release of Marvel’s WandaVision delayed until January

WandaVision series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. (Photo: Twitter/wandavision)

Marvel Studios TV series WandaVision will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on January 15 rather than December, Walt Disney Co announced on Thursday.

WandaVision is among the upcoming high-profile series that Disney is counting on to lure new customers to Disney+, the subscription service it launched a year ago.

The six-hour series is the first created by Disney’s Marvel Studios specifically for Disney+. It stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, two characters that appeared on the big screen in the blockbuster Avengers movies.

Disney announced in August that Disney+, a competitor to Netflix, had signed up more than 60 million subscribers.

Other upcoming Disney+ programming includes a Star Wars Lego holiday special this month and Pixar movie Soul, which will be released on the streaming service on Christmas Day, December 25.

