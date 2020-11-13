scorecardresearch
Friday, November 13, 2020
Release of Marvel’s WandaVision delayed until January

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, two characters that appeared on the big screen in the blockbuster Avengers movies.

By: Reuters | Los Angeles | November 13, 2020 9:34:14 am
WandaVision series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision.

Marvel Studios TV series WandaVision will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on January 15 rather than December, Walt Disney Co announced on Thursday.

WandaVision is among the upcoming high-profile series that Disney is counting on to lure new customers to Disney+, the subscription service it launched a year ago.

The six-hour series is the first created by Disney’s Marvel Studios specifically for Disney+. It stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, two characters that appeared on the big screen in the blockbuster Avengers movies.

Disney announced in August that Disney+, a competitor to Netflix, had signed up more than 60 million subscribers.

Other upcoming Disney+ programming includes a Star Wars Lego holiday special this month and Pixar movie Soul, which will be released on the streaming service on Christmas Day, December 25.

