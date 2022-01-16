Marvel series Moon Knight’s new video promises an exciting blend of fantasy and suspense, watch

Ahead of Moon Knight’s trailer, new footage for the upcoming Disney+ series was dropped recently, during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup. Created by Jeremy Slater, the show stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a former US Marine with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) who becomes a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

The teaser is a blend of fantasy and thriller elements and also shows Ethan Hawke as the antagonist. In the 15-second teaser he says, “There’s chaos in you” as Spector turns into his Moon Knight alter ego. We can see a more violent, brutal hero as Moon Knight punches someone to the ground. The project is considered to be one of Marvel’s more daring series owing to its thriller elements.

During his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Hawke said that he based his character on the cult leader David Koresh. He also narrated the rather anti-climactic manner in which he came to be cast in the show. He told Meyers that Isaac lives “three blocks” down the street from him in Brooklyn, and bumped into him one day at a coffee shop. “He came up to me and was like, ‘I really liked The Good Lord Bird. Want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ So it happened right way,” Hawke said.

Almost a year after the launch of their Disney Plus series with WandaVision, What If, Loki, Hawkeye and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Marvel is preparing for another year packed with releases, including She-Hulk and Ms Marvel.