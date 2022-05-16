Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk to premiere on this date

Marvel Studios’ upcoming series She-Hulk now has a premiere date. It appears the date of Canadian actor Tatiana Maslany-starrer film was inadvertently released by Disney+ UK in a blog post. The series, if the post was correct (the date has since been edited out), will begin streaming on Disney+ (Disney+ Hotstar in India) on August 17.

Maslany will play the titular superhero, whose real name is Jennifer Walters and is the cousin of Bruce Banner, the original Hulk. Tim Roth returns as the Abomination, and Jameela Jamil is all set to play the series’ antagonist called Titania.

Before the blog post was updated, it also had a synopsis of the upcoming series. It read, “This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.”

A lawyer by profession, Jennifer is a lawyer and becomes a milder (less angry, that is) version of the Hulk after she receives a blood transfusion from Banner. Like Hulk, She-Hulk is also a green, large superhero but does not lose her temper and intelligence in her Hulk form. She also assists other superheroes in legal matters in comics.

Maslany is best known for the science-fiction thriller TV series Orphan Black. She is also known for movies like Picture Day and Cas and Dylan.

Jessica Gao, known for Rick and Morty, will serve as the lead writer on She-Hulk. Kat Coiro and Anu Valia direct.