Marvel Studios Legends first impression: This MCU series achieves exactly what it wanted to do

Marvel Studios has launched a new series called Marvel Studios: Legends. The series’ short episodes (around 7 minutes) recap the history of each character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each episode revolves around a single character and traces its journey in the MCU.

The series aims to help viewers catch up with the history of their favourite characters before a related series premieres on Disney Plus Hotstar. For instance, the first two episodes that are available right now are about Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision and will assist those who are looking forward to WandaVision.

The series does exactly what it promises — nothing more, nothing less. The episodes are a compilation of scenes taken from MCU films that pertain to the character in spotlight with added music to make the whole thing feel more coherent.

Revisit some of the most iconic moments from the MCU, one character at a time. Kicking off with Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the first two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends are now streaming. pic.twitter.com/uAfUA3NpUc — Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) January 8, 2021

The editing is sharp and precise. Not a single second is wasted on anything that does not add anything to the character.

This is a handy and timesaving way to arm yourself with the history of MCU characters without watching the films all over again. The only catch is that you must have seen MCU movies to make sense of the scenes.

Still, it might have been better if the episodes were a little longer. For the series feels like one is watching a trailer for the character. Perhaps a montage of longer scenes involving the character would be more engaging.

Also, interviews of the cast members, writers and directors would have been quite welcome and would have gone a long way into making this series unmissable for those who love MCU.

Yet, it is hard to fault Marvel Studios: Legends since it achieved its primary goal — which was giving a crash course into your favourite MCU superhero. Also, the episodes are short, so even if you watch this series and end up not liking it, you will still have wasted only a few minutes of your life.