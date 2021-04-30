Marvel Studios Assembled, Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Here’s how Sam Wilson became Captain America

Marvel Studios Assembled, The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios has had a successful foray into serialised entertainment with both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier becoming huge successes. Both critics and audiences have given their thumbs up. Just like the MCU movies, both shows also inspired countless fan theories and discussions on online forums and social media.

Days after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier aired its finale, the second episode of the docuseries Marvel Studios: Assembled is released. Just like the first episode went behind the scenes of WandaVision, the second episode does the same with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Created by and directed by Kari Skogland, the show had Sam Wilson or Falcon (Anthony Mackie), former pararescuer and current superhero, assisting the US military in their missions while also dealing with the legacy of Captain America in the form of his vibranium shield.

He later teamed up with Bucky Barnes or Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as they faced the anarchist group Flag-Smashers and the new government appointed Captain America (Wyatt Russell).

The episode runs nearly an hour, and is an illuminating look at how the elaborate action sequences, special effects and visual effects were done for the show. Marvel has mandated that its TV shows should not feel like TV shows, in the sense that they should have a cinematic feel and scale.

And in that aspect, like many others, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was a resounding win. The episode also goes behind the themes of the show. It tells how it was one line from Avengers: Endgame that served as the backbone of Sam’s arc in the series as he struggled to come to terms with what it means to be a black Captain America. Should a black man wear the Stars and Stripes symbol of a country that does not represent him?

Additionally, we are also shown the comic-book inspiration behind the story.

The episode features interviews of Mackie, Stan, Russell, Daniel Brühl, Spellman, Skogland, producers, among others.

Overall, The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is an insightful look into how such a complex production came into life.