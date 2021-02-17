scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Marvel producer explains how Black Panther paved way for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, premieres on March 19 on Disney+ Hotstar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2021 6:42:58 pm
Marvel is all set to premiere its second show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Set in the post-Endgame world, it has the two heroes navigate their world with Captain America’s shield.

Show producer Malcolm Spellman, in a conversation with TV Line, spoke about the impact of Black Panther’s success and how the global recognition of the Chadwick Boseman film paved way for more superhero projects with Black protagonists.

He shared, “I believe that Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a nice progression with the mantle that (Black Panther director Ryan) Coogler and Chadwick (Boseman) left us. I really do believe that these giant Black icons are necessary, not only for Black kids, but for white kids to start to absorb — our people as being big and heroic.”

“When you start to see the direct impact that a Black superhero had on my nephew, that’s branded on my brain,” he noted.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has Mackie playing Sam Wilson, who inherited Steve Rogers’ shield at the end of Avengers Endgame and Stan playing Bucky Barnes, the hero-turned-villain-turned-hero character who shared an unshakable bond with Rogers.

Also Read |Assembled: Marvel announces special on making of WandaVision, Loki and other MCU films, shows

Presently, Marvel is in the midst of the first season of WandaVision. The makers also announced the special documentary series titled Assembled that explores the making of MCU shows and movies with interviews of cast and crew members.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on March 19 on Disney+ Hotstar.

