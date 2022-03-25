Marvel’s Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab says Wonder Woman 1984’s Egyptian scenes were a ‘disgrace’: ‘Egypt looked like a country from the Middle Ages’

Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab, who has directed multiple episodes of Marvel Studios’ upcoming TV series Moon Knight has taken aim at the Gal Gadot-starrer DC movie Wonder Woman 1984. He has taken exception to the Patty Jenkins directorial’s Egypt-set action sequence, saying it was a “disgrace”.

While speaking to the SFX Magazine, he said in his pitch for Moon Knight, “Here was a big part about Egypt, and how inauthentically it has been portrayed throughout Hollywood’s history. It’s always exotic — we call it orientalism. It dehumanizes us. We are always naked, we are always sexy, we are always bad, we are always over the top.”

He added, “I remember seeing Wonder Woman 1984 and there was a big sequence in Egypt and it was a disgrace for us. You had a sheik — that doesn’t make any sense to us. Egypt looked like a country from the Middle Ages. It looked like the desert.”

Diab has directed four out of six episodes of Moon Knight. In the Jeremy Slater creation, Oscar Isaac’s titular Marvel superhero gains powers on account of his body being a conduit of the Egyptian lunar god Khonshu. Ethan Hawke plays the role of primary antagonist Arthur Harrow and May Calamawy portrays love interest of Marc Spector, one of Moon Knight’s multiple alter-egos.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had spoken to Empire in a recent interview about the character. He described Moon Knight, both the hero and the series as “brutal.” He added that with Moon Knight, MCU undergoes “a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

Moon Knight premieres on March 30 on Disney+ Hotstar.