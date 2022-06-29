Marvel misspells Farhan Akhtar’s name as it teases his introductory scene in Ms Marvel. Watch

Farhan Akhtar’s introduction in the Disney+ series Ms Marvel was teased ahead of the episode four drop on Wednesday. A new clip from the episode was shared online on the official Marvel Entertainment social media accounts, revealing Farhan’s character, Waleed.

Also featuring Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger, the video opens with him leading Iman Vellani’s title character into a mysterious location, where they are met by Farhan’s character. “Usually, tourists are not allowed,” Kareem says, as Kamala seems impressed with her palatial surroundings. And then, Farhan’s character appears from behind her, and says, “But for a descendant of Ayesha’s, I’m sure we can make an exception.” He continues, “My name is Waleed. Your great-grandmother’s story is of legend. When you’re ready, we have much to discuss.”

Farhan is just one of the many South Asian actors to appear on the MCU show, which has also featured Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, and stars Mohan Kapur in a recurring role. Additionally, it has also featured music by Indian and Pakistani talent, as well as numerous references to South Asian pop-culture.

Fans were impressed by Farhan’s appearance. “I’m super excited to see a great actor like Farhan Akhtar in MCU! Truly love this show and all the desi feels,” one fan wrote in the YouTube comments section. “I would love to see the conversation between Farhan and Kevin Fiege when he was cast for the show,” another fan wrote, while several others encouraged people to check the series out, perhaps in reaction to how it hasn’t been drawing the same level of audience interest and viewership as compared to the other MCU shows on Disney+.

Curiously, however, Marvel’s official description of the clip on YouTube appeared to carry a glaring error. Farhan’s name was incorrectly noted as his social media handles, without the requisite tags, which suggests that the same text that was used for Instagram and Twitter was replicated for YouTube, without the necessary adjustments. “Check out Farout Akhtar and Aramis Knight in a brand new episode of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, streaming tomorrow on Disney+,” the description read, before continuing with a message that was probably meant to be edited out: “Need to confirm title!”

Ms Marvel is the sixth live-action Disney+ series set in the MCU, following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye and Moon Knight.