Marvel’s Luke Cage cancelled after two seasons

Marvel’s Luke Cage faces the axe

After Marvel’s Iron Fist, Luke Cage has been cancelled after the first two seasons of the show, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. According to the same report, Luke Cage faced the axe due to creative differences.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season…Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series,” Netflix and Marvel said in a joint statement.

Now that two Marvel shows have been taken off the grid, only three shows from the Marvel universe remain on streaming giant Netflix– Jessica Jones, Daredevil and The Punisher. It is also being reported that Marvel’s parent company Disney might start its own streaming service soon and take every Marvel product off from Netflix.

Luke Cage was created by Cheo Hodari Coker, known for writing and producing shows such as Southland, NCIS: Los Angeles, Almost Human and Ray Donovan. The series was based on the character created by Archie Goodwin, George Tuska, Roy Thomas and John Romita Sr. While Mike Colter played the titular role, the show featured Mahershala Ali, Simone Missick, Theo Rossi, Erik LaRay Harvey and Rosario Dawson among others in pivotal roles. The first season of Luke Cage had premiered on September 30, 2016, on Netflix.

