Marvel’s Iron Fist won’t return for season 3

Marvel’s Iron Fist had a two season run on Netflix.

Marvel and Netflix have cancelled the superhero TV series Iron Fist. The show, starring Finn Jones, in the lead role had its second season last month. While the first season had received highly negative reviews (19% at Rotten Tomatoes), the second season’s reception has been a little better but still mixed (53% at Rotten Tomatoes). The second season’s consensus reads, “Better action scenes and tighter pacing elevate Iron Fist’s second season, but it remains a lesser light among MCU shows.”

Marvel and Netflix said in a joint statement, “Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners. We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

The statement suggests that Finn Jones’s Danny Rand or Iron Fist would continue to be a part of the Marvel-Netflix television universe that also has shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher. It looks like he would continue to appear in other Marvel-Netflix shows. The Marvel-Netflix comic-book superhero universe also shares continuity with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Avengers movies.

