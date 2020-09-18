Marvel finds its She-Hulk in Tatiana Maslany

She-Hulk, also known as Jennifer Walters, is Bruce Banner or original Hulk's cousin in the comics. (Photo: Tatiana Maslany/Instagram and Marvel Comics)

Canadian actor Tatiana Maslany will play the role of She-Hulk in Disney+’s Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series She-Hulk, Deadline reported.

Maslany is best known for the science-fiction thriller TV series Orphan Black. She is also known for movies like Picture Day and Cas and Dylan.

Jessica Gao, known for Rick and Morty, will serve as the lead writer on She-Hulk.

She-Hulk was announced in August last year at D23 Expo as part of three additional MCU TV series to be made for Disney+, the other two being Ms Marvel and Moon Knight.

She-Hulk, also known as Jennifer Walters, is Bruce Banner or original Hulk’s cousin in the comics. A lawyer, she becomes a tamer version of the Hulk after she receives a blood transfusion from Banner. Like Hulk, She-Hulk is also a green, large superhero but does not lose her temper and intelligence in her Hulk form.

Since she is a lawyer by profession, she also assists other superheroes in legal matters.

