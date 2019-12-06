Martin Scorsese wanted Anna Paquin to have less dialogues in The Irishman

The Oscar-winning actor Anna Paquin portrays Peggy Sheeran, the daughter of Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran in The Irishman. The Oscar-winning actor Anna Paquin portrays Peggy Sheeran, the daughter of Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran in The Irishman.

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese says it was his decision to give less dialogues to Anna Paquin’s character in The Irishman as he wanted her to serve more as an observer.

The Netflix film, which has been receiving critical acclaim from all quarters, has drawn criticism over the less screen time and dialogues Paquin got in the predominantly male-driven project.

The Oscar-winning actor portrays Peggy Sheeran, the daughter of Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran.

In an interview with BFI’s Sight and Sound magazine, Scorsese explained the rationale behind his decision.

“I insisted on going back and layering in Peggy more to be an observer. Not an observer, but she’s part of the group, part of the story. She knows Frank. She doesn’t have to say a word. When she’s looking at him and he’s sitting eating his cereal, listening to the report (about the death of Joey Gallo) ‘A lone gunman walked in.’ The look on his face it’s him, obviously,” he said.

The veteran director hailed Paquin for her performance in the film.

“Anna Paquin who’s terrific in the film, she only has one line of dialogue. But that one daughter knows, she knows everything, just with looks and that’s the one (Frank) wants to be with, that’s the one he wants to love him, but she refuses to speak to him after learning of his crimes,” Scorsese said.

The Irishman started streaming on Netflix from November 27.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App