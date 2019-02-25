Martin Scorsese’s much-awaited Netflix film The Irishman gets a teaser

Amid all the Oscar hullabaloo, a teaser for Netflix’s The Irishman was quietly released. While the streaming service has fiddled with so-called prestige directors (Cohen brothers and Alfonso Cuaron), many believe Martin Scorsese deciding to work with Netflix is its biggest win yet.

The Irishman also boasts of a strong cast. Scorsese regular Robert De Niro plays the title character, Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran. Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin and Bobby Cannavale among others make up the supporting cast.

The story is based on the book ‘I Heard You Paint Houses’ by Charles Brandt. The teaser does not reveal much, and we only get to hear a few snatches of conversation between De Niro’s character and some other character. A bullet floats throughout, making the alphabet ‘I’ in the names of the directors and the cast as they materialise and disappear.

The official synopsis of the book on Amazon gives an idea about the film’s story, and it goes like this: “The first words Jimmy Hoffa ever spoke to Frank “the Irishman” Sheeran were, “I heard you paint houses.” To paint a house is to kill a man. The paint is the blood that splatters on the walls and floors. In the course of nearly five years of recorded interviews Frank Sheeran confessed to Charles Brandt that he handled more than twenty-five hits for the mob, and for his friend Hoffa. Sheeran learned to kill in the U.S. Army, where he saw an astonishing 411 days of active combat duty in Italy during World War II. After returning home he became a hustler and hit man, working for legendary crime boss Russell Bufalino. Eventually he would rise to a position of such prominence that in a RICO suit then-U.S. Attorney Rudy Giuliani would name him as one of only two non-Italians on a list of 26 top mob figures.”

It continues, “When Bufalino ordered Sheeran to kill Hoffa, he did the deed, knowing that if he had refused he would have been killed himself. Sheeran’s important and fascinating story includes new information on other famous murders including those of Joey Gallo and JFK, and provides rare insight to a chapter in American history. Charles Brandt has written a page-turner that has become a true crime classic.”

The Irishman is slated for an autumn release.