Mark Hamill thanks The Mandalorian for that shocking Luke Skywalker appearance

Mark Hamill has thanked Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for the surprising appearance of his Star Wars character Luke Skywalker in the finale of The Mandalorian season 2.

Hamill shared a picture of the appearance on Twitter and wrote, “Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given. #ThankYouJonAndDave 🙏.”

The second season of The Mandalorian saw the titular character Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) searching for a Jedi to entrust the Child in his care, as the Child was Force-sensitive and needed a teacher to control his powers. The Child had used Force to communicate with a Jedi at an abandoned Jedi temple, and it was Luke himself who answered the call — in the finale.

Just when all seemed lost and Din and his allies were in the danger of being overwhelmed by Dark Troopers, a young Luke, with his distinctive green lightsaber, appeared and easily ripped through the droids without breaking a sweat. He even choked a droid using the Force, mirroring the powers of his father Anakin Skywalker.

The scene was received with great delight by Star Wars fans, even if many noted that the quality of the CGI (Hamill had to be de-aged to make him look young) was not up to the mark.

Luke’s fans had complained when in Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, the much-awaited appearance of Luke was that of a cynical, jaded old man, living out his days in solitude unwilling to train Rey in the Force. The Mandalorian gave the hero’s fans what they wanted — an unstoppable Jedi warrior.