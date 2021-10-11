Maradona Blessed Dream trailer: Amazon Prime series charts the rise and fall of football legend

Amazon Prime Video has announced that the biographical drama series on Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, titled Maradona: Blessed Dream, will release in Indian languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali apart from English.

The series, written by Guillerno Salmerón and Silvina Olschansky and directed by Alejandro Aimetta, is originally in Spanish and is titled Maradona, sueño bendito.

Alejandro Aimetta also serves as the showrunner. The show was shot in Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay.

Regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, Maradona was awarded FIFA Player of the Century jointly with Brazil’s Pelé, with whom he is often compared.

The series looks great for Maradona’s fans. For one, it is a detailed exploration of the icon’s life and career. The first season alone will have 10 episodes, and a second season, also 10-episode long, has already been commissioned.

Maradona: Blessed Dream also does not seem to brush over some of the less unsavory aspects of Maradona’s life.

It helps that Maradona’s life, triumphs, embarrassments (like drug abuse), controversies (like assault allegations by his girlfriend and of course the infamous hand of God) have been extensively documented in books and the press.

Juan Palomino, Juan Palomino, and Nicolás Goldschmidt will together essay Maradona in different stages of his life.

Sushant Sreeram, Director, Marketing, India, Amazon Prime Video said in a statement, “Great stories transcend borders and there is nothing more universally inspiring than a story of sheer genius, motivation and hard work. Maradona: Blessed Dream goes beyond being just a biopic and narrates a tale that is inspiring, relatable and enjoyable for everyone. We are delighted to release the series in India in 5 local languages, enhancing its appeal and reach even further, and giving Maradona’s Indian fans a chance to experience the story of a widely-adored man, in a language of their choice.”

The official synopsis of the series reads, “Maradona: Blessed Dream follows the controversial life of legendary footballer Diego Armando Maradona. A boy from Argentina with a dream of greatness, made his mark in the international football league, earning himself a well-deserved place in history. Living a life strewn with drugs, sex and public scrutiny, he played by his own rules regardless of the consequence. Watch the man who took the football world by storm and made his way into the hearts of millions.”