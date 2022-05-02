scorecardresearch
Monday, May 02, 2022
Manoj Pahwa calls Home Shanti a relief from crime and underworld stories on OTT platforms

Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak are set to feature in a web series titled Home Shanti.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 2, 2022 5:55:15 pm
manoj pahwaManoj Pahwa will be seen sharing the screen space with Supriya Pathak in Disney Plus Hotstar's Home Shanti.

Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak play a couple with a dream to build their own house in Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming series titled Home Shanti. The story follows the lives of a comic Hindi newspaper columnist, Umesh Joshi (Pahwa), his stoic retired government school vice-principal wife Sarla Joshi (Pathak) and their two children. It traces the journey of this non-descript middle-class family of Dehradun, offering a heartfelt story that is generic, yet specific to all who one day aspire to build their own homes.

Talking about Home Shanti, Pahwa said the well-written script was a sigh-of-relief amidst the crime, underworld, mafia stories that is dominating OTT platforms.

“When I got this script and I read it, I really loved it. The scenario of web series right now is mostly focused around crime, underworld, mafia with abusive language. After reading the script of Home Shanti, I was relieved. This was one web series which was family oriented and homely which can be enjoyed with the entire family. It was a well written script, with a touch of comedy and emotions around the aspirations of a middle-class family. It instantly hit a chord, making me feel that I can be a part of this rather than doing something which is already being pursued in a larger number,” he said in a statement.

ALSO READ |Supriya Pathak calls Shahid Kapoor ‘main anchor’ of their family, shares Mira Rajput is ‘a great cook’

Supriya Pathak called Home Shanti a “slice of life” series. “When I heard the script, I thought it’s an interesting slice of life kind of show and I felt that I could do justice to the character,” she said.

Penned by Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna, the series will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 6.

