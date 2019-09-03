The Family Man teaser: Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant has to save the day

Manoj Bajpayee is set to make his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man and the teaser of the series was unveiled on Tuesday.

Manoj Bajpayee plays a middle class man who is also a ‘world class spy’. In the short teaser, we are shown that Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee) is trying to maintain work-life balance as he has to protect his country from enemies while also being the man who has to take care of his family.

The trailer of the series will be launched on September 5.

Filmmakers Raj and DK are helming the web series that also stars Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwantary. Raj and DK have earlier directed Go Goa Gone and Shor in the City. They also produced 2018’s hit horror-comedy Stree.

The makers have created a Twitter handle for Manoj Bajpayee’s character Srikant Tiwari and this gives a glimpse into his life. Tweets like “Why are my kids so obsessed with McDonald’s? Itna bhi happy meal nai hai yeh. (It’s not that happy)” show that this series will try to balance all aspects of his life.

Why are my kids so obsessed with McDonald’s?

Itna bhi happy meal nai hai yeh#SundayThoughts — SrikantTiwari (@SrikantTFM) September 1, 2019

Bajpayee had earlier told IANS, “There is a lot of content out there for people to watch, so it becomes essential for us to not only make our series sincerely and sensitively but also to tell a unique story — something that concerns the common man and his uncommon life with his extraordinary struggle.”

He added, “The Family Man tells an important story that pays tribute to the everyday heroes whose sacrifices go unsung. And what can be better than making one’s digital debut under the direction of talented Raj and DK whilst associating with a vast reaching digital platform.”

Raj and DK had described The Family Man as “a balance between middle-class slice-of-life and action-drama with a touch of wry humour.”

The Family Man is expected to stream from the third week of September on Amazon Prime Video.