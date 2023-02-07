Manoj Bajpayee teases The Family Man Season 3 in new video: ‘Iss Holi…’

Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a new video teasing the upcoming season of the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man. Bajpayee plays the protagonist Srikant Tiwari in the show.

In the video, the actor said, “Iss Holi, aapki family ke liye aa raha hun, apni family lekar (This Holi, I am coming for your family, with my family).” He shared in the caption, “‘Family’ ke saath aa raha hoon…swagat nahin karoge humara? (I am coming with my ‘family’… won’t you welcome me?)” Holi will be celebrated on March 8 this year.

The second season of The Family Man was highly appreciated and it starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the role of an antagonist. The end of the second season teased that the next season will be set around a pandemic. A promo for the third season is still awaited.

The directors previously said in a statement, “The story was always there. Not that particular scene (the last sequence) but the idea of where the show is heading was always there even as we wrote season two. As we were discussing season two, we were discussing other ideas that are going to come later. So we knew where it was heading, what world it was going to focus on and what kind of things are going into it.”

The Family Man creators Raj & DK are currently looking forward to the release of Farzi, which starts streaming on February 10. The show stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Raj & DK are also helming the Indian version of Citadel, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.