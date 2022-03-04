Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma to star in Netflix dark comedy Soup, watch promo

Manoj Bajpayee, who shook the OTT space with his Amazon Prime Video web series The Family Man, is returning to the space with another web series, this time with actor Konkona Sensharma. The two are set to star in Netflix’s dark comedy series Soup, directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

In an announcement video released by Netflix, we get to see some BTS footage from the new series.

Soup is based on a real-life incident. Here, Swathi Shetty, played by Konkona, isn’t the best cook but dreams of owning a restaurant. Her husband Prabhakar, won’t help her as he has his own doubts. When Swathi starts cooking a master plan, things take a turn.

Manoj has previously worked with Abhishek in Ray’s short Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, where he starred alongside Gajraj Rao. Konkona Sensharma was seen in Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans. She also starred in the platform’s release Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, where she starred alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

Konkona made her OTT debut in 2021 with Nikkhil Advani’s Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Talking about Soup, Abhishek said in a statement, “Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I’m thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world. We’ve had a wonderful experience shooting Manoj, Konkona and the entire cast and crew of Soup, can’t wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters.”