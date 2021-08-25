Manoj Bajpayee files defamation complaint against KRK, called actor ‘charsi, ganjedi’ in tweet

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has filed a criminal defamation complaint against self-styled critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK in Indore court for a derogatory tweet against him, reported PTI.

According to Manoj Bajpayee’s lawyer, the actor personally appeared before the court to record his statement. He had filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class against KRK under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). He also urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter, Manoj Bajpayee’s lawyer Paresh S Joshi said in a press release.

The tweet was posted by KRK on July 26, which ‘tarnished’ Manoj Bajpayee’s image among fans, says his lawyer. Apparently KRK had issued unsavoury tweets on the actor’s latest show, The Family Man. Calling Bajpayee ‘Charsi, Ganjedi’ (a marijuana addict), KRK said that he doesn’t watch web series.

I am not a Lukkha and Faaltu in life, So I don’t watch web series. Better you ask Sunil Pal. But why do you like to watch a Charsi, Ganjedi Manoj? You can’t be selective. If you hate Charsi Ganjedi in Bollywood, So you should hate everyone. https://t.co/MBQTyevI0L — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 26, 2021

This isn’t the first time actors have filed defamation suits against KRK. A while ago, Salman Khan filed a complaint against him for his derogatory tweets after the release of his film Radhe. When KRK said that it was because he had slammed the film a bad review, Salman’s legal team said that he had personally attacked Salman in his tweets, namely the star’s humanitarian efforts.