Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Manoj Bajpayee files defamation complaint against KRK, called actor ‘charsi, ganjedi’ in tweet

According to Manoj Bajpayee's lawyer, the actor personally appeared before the court to record his statement. KRK had called Manoj 'charsi, ganjedi' in a tweet while talking about the show, The Family Man 2.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 25, 2021 1:28:53 pm
Manoj BajpayeeManoj Bajpayee files complaint against KRK (Photo: Amazon Prime, Twitter/ Kamaal R Khan)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has filed a criminal defamation complaint against self-styled critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK in Indore court for a derogatory tweet against him, reported PTI.

According to Manoj Bajpayee’s lawyer, the actor personally appeared before the court to record his statement. He had filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class against KRK under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). He also urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter, Manoj Bajpayee’s lawyer Paresh S Joshi said in a press release.

Also Read |Samantha Akkineni says sorry for hurting sentiments in The Family Man: 'I didn't mean to hurt anyone'

The tweet was posted by KRK on July 26, which ‘tarnished’ Manoj Bajpayee’s image among fans, says his lawyer. Apparently KRK had issued unsavoury tweets on the actor’s latest show, The Family Man. Calling Bajpayee ‘Charsi, Ganjedi’ (a marijuana addict), KRK said that he doesn’t watch web series.

This isn’t the first time actors have filed defamation suits against KRK. A while ago, Salman Khan filed a complaint against him for his derogatory tweets after the release of his film Radhe. When KRK said that it was because he had slammed the film a bad review, Salman’s legal team said that he had personally attacked Salman in his tweets, namely the star’s humanitarian efforts.

