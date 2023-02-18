scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee aka Family Man’s Srikant Tiwari says he could have solved the Farzi case faster than Vijay Sethupathi’s Michael. Watch video

Amazon Prime Video shared a video in which Manoj Bajpayee appears as his Family Man character and says that his team could have solved the Farzi case better than Vijay Sethupathi's Michael.

Manoj BajpayeeActor Manoj Bajpayee appeared in a special video for Prime Video hinting at a crossover of The Family Man.
Actor Shahid Kapoor‘s recently released web series Farzi presents him as conman who makes fake currency. Actor Vijay Sethupathi plays a special task force officer named Michael, who is on a mission to nab Shahid’s character in the show. Farzi has been directed and created by Raj and DK, who are best known for another Prime Video show, The Family Man. Fan theories have suggested that both shows belong to a shared universe.

In a new video shared by Prime Video, Manoj Bajpayee appears in character as Srikant Tiwari. He examines a note closely, and then looks into the camera and says, “Have to be sure these days whether it’s real or fake. This note has given my friend Michael (Vijay Sethupathi in Farzi) sleepless nights.”

Srikant then introduces the three main characters in Farzi but is interrupted by a call from Chellam sir, a character in The Family Man. Interestingly, Chellam sir played by actor Udhayabhanu Maheshwaran, also makes a cameo in Farzi, when Michael receives a call from him. Srikant also name-drops his aide JK, played by Sharib Hashmi on The Family Fan. At the end of the video, Srikant says, “If my team was given the task, we would have nailed it by now. What do you guys think?”

Check out the video –

In Farzi, another scene which sparked speculation about shared universe was the one in which Michael is talking on the phone with a man named ‘Tiwari’, whom he asks about his family. According to fans, this is a direct reference to The Family Man’s protagonist. While Manoj does not have a cameo in the Farzi, fans are convinced that it is his voice on the other end. One fan wrote in a tweet, “Michael calls Srikant. The Family Man and Farzi are part of the same Universe #Farzi.”

In another scene, Vijay is seen enquiring about ‘Tiwari’ from two individuals. Interestingly, the two individuals in the scene were seen in The Family Man as Shrikant Tiwari’s associates.

Farzi also stars Raashi Khanna, who is well known Telugu industry. Raj and DK have now moved on to finishing Citadel’s Indian leg, which is yet to the titled. The Indian section of Russo Brothers’ global series stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 19:00 IST
