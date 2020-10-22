Mank trailer: A richly-shot, well-acted film is in the offing

Mank has been directed by David Fincher. (Photo: Netflix)

The first trailer for Gary Oldman-starrer Mank is out. It has a moody, intense and vintage vibe to it. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker David Fincher with a screenplay by his late father Jack Fincher, Mank is a biopic of the alcoholic but talented screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz (also known as Mank), who co-wrote the screenplay of the Hollywood classic Citizen Kane. Apart from the trials and tribulations that Mank faced while penning the script, the film will also touch upon the alleged conflicts and clash of ideas that he and director-producer Orson Welles had regarding Citizen Kane.

The trailer is shot artistically, and gives us a daring peek into Oldman’s character. The actor suits the part and seems to have gone to great lengths to bring the character of Mank alive. Thanks to the way he looks to how he speaks, Mank appears to be a ‘real’ person with real problems.

The official synopsis of Mank reads, “1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz as he races to finish Citizen Kane.”

The movie also features Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke and Charles Dance.

Mank will start streaming on Netflix from December 4, 2020.

