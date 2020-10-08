Mank teaser: David Fincher unveils first look of his moody film

Mank will begin streaming on Netflix on December 4. (Photo: Netflix)

The first look of David Fincher’s upcoming Netflix film Mank is out. The teaser of the much-awaited movie is cut and edited in the classical style. It shows off the moody look and feel of Fincher’s most distinctive-looking film.

Mank is about Gary Oldman’s character Herman J Mankiewicz, who wrote the first draft of what became the iconic 1941 movie Citizen Kane. Mankiewicz clashed with the film’s producer and director Orson Welles, and there has been much debate as to who was right.

All that controversy is ground for a gripping drama, and if anybody can turn it all into a good two-odd hours, it is David Fincher. Known for his dark thrillers like The Social Network, Zodiac, Se7en, Fight Club, and Gone Girl, Fincher has also been involved in a creative capacity with Netflix series like Mindhunter and House of Cards.

Mank is based on the screenplay penned by David’s father Jack Fincher, before his death in 2003.

The film’s synopsis reads, “1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.”

Mank will begin streaming on Netflix from December 4.

